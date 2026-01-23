Education

Romania’s Babeş-Bolyai University registers strong presence in Times Higher Education ranking by subject

23 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Cluj-Napoca-based Babeş-Bolyai University announced on Wednesday, January 21, that it is present in 9 of the 11 fields evaluated globally in the World University Rankings by Subject conducted by Times Higher Education. As a result, the university has the strongest presence in Romania, according to an official press release.

THE’s subject rankings include 148 individual subjects. The subject-based ranking allows the comparison of universities worldwide in 11 major fields. 

UBB shares first place nationally in various fields with the West University of Timişoara, the University of Bucharest, as well as other universities, occupying alone the national first place in the field of Engineering. 

Globally, UBB was ranked 401-500 in psychology, 501-600 in arts and humanities, 601-800 in business economics, education, and social sciences, 801-1000 in computer science and engineering, 1001-1250 in physical sciences, and 1001+ in life sciences.

The ranking “is developed using the same comprehensive and reliable methodology as the THE World University Rankings. However, the metric weightings are carefully adjusted for each subject, ensuring that the ranking accurately reflects disciplinary priorities, fairly assesses institutional strengths, and provides meaningful, subject-specific insights,” the authors of the ranking explained.

“Rankings remain important, but universities organize themselves beyond them, with already existing international systems that provide a more comprehensive and nuanced (quantitative-qualitative) evaluation of a university,” stated UBB Rector, Prof. Dr. Psych. Daniel David in a press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: svlase | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Education

Romania’s Babeş-Bolyai University registers strong presence in Times Higher Education ranking by subject

23 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Cluj-Napoca-based Babeş-Bolyai University announced on Wednesday, January 21, that it is present in 9 of the 11 fields evaluated globally in the World University Rankings by Subject conducted by Times Higher Education. As a result, the university has the strongest presence in Romania, according to an official press release.

THE’s subject rankings include 148 individual subjects. The subject-based ranking allows the comparison of universities worldwide in 11 major fields. 

UBB shares first place nationally in various fields with the West University of Timişoara, the University of Bucharest, as well as other universities, occupying alone the national first place in the field of Engineering. 

Globally, UBB was ranked 401-500 in psychology, 501-600 in arts and humanities, 601-800 in business economics, education, and social sciences, 801-1000 in computer science and engineering, 1001-1250 in physical sciences, and 1001+ in life sciences.

The ranking “is developed using the same comprehensive and reliable methodology as the THE World University Rankings. However, the metric weightings are carefully adjusted for each subject, ensuring that the ranking accurately reflects disciplinary priorities, fairly assesses institutional strengths, and provides meaningful, subject-specific insights,” the authors of the ranking explained.

“Rankings remain important, but universities organize themselves beyond them, with already existing international systems that provide a more comprehensive and nuanced (quantitative-qualitative) evaluation of a university,” stated UBB Rector, Prof. Dr. Psych. Daniel David in a press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: svlase | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 January 2026
Society
Family of British teenager lost in Romanian mountains says it has accepted the loss
23 January 2026
Transport
Romania to install 400 radar cameras to monitor traffic
23 January 2026
Politics
Union with Romania would ensure peace for the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu says
23 January 2026
Tech
.lumen teams up with Orange to provide assistive mobility technology for the visually impaired in Romania
23 January 2026
Politics
Romania's president remains cautious, but leaves door open for Board of Peace
23 January 2026
Business
Penny says Romania remains strategic market, plans EUR 3 bln investments in 10 years
23 January 2026
Events
Romania to be represented by 29 athletes at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
23 January 2026
Cinema
Romanian Film Review – Cold or Hot: Pick Your Movie Setting