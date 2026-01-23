Romania’s Babeş-Bolyai University registers strong presence in Times Higher Education ranking by subject

The Romanian Cluj-Napoca-based Babeş-Bolyai University announced on Wednesday, January 21, that it is present in 9 of the 11 fields evaluated globally in the World University Rankings by Subject conducted by Times Higher Education. As a result, the university has the strongest presence in Romania, according to an official press release.

THE’s subject rankings include 148 individual subjects. The subject-based ranking allows the comparison of universities worldwide in 11 major fields.

UBB shares first place nationally in various fields with the West University of Timişoara, the University of Bucharest, as well as other universities, occupying alone the national first place in the field of Engineering.

Globally, UBB was ranked 401-500 in psychology, 501-600 in arts and humanities, 601-800 in business economics, education, and social sciences, 801-1000 in computer science and engineering, 1001-1250 in physical sciences, and 1001+ in life sciences.

The ranking “is developed using the same comprehensive and reliable methodology as the THE World University Rankings. However, the metric weightings are carefully adjusted for each subject, ensuring that the ranking accurately reflects disciplinary priorities, fairly assesses institutional strengths, and provides meaningful, subject-specific insights,” the authors of the ranking explained.

“Rankings remain important, but universities organize themselves beyond them, with already existing international systems that provide a more comprehensive and nuanced (quantitative-qualitative) evaluation of a university,” stated UBB Rector, Prof. Dr. Psych. Daniel David in a press release.

(Photo source: svlase | Dreamstime.com)