Romanians feel more productive at work than their EU colleagues

About 73% of Romanian employees intend to stay in their current job, a result similar to the global one (72%) and 8% above the European standard (65%), according to Pluxee Romania's annual study "Workplace Happiness Barometer", conducted in partnership with the British technology company The Happiness Index.

Romanians stand out for feeling that their team has a high level of productivity at work. For this indicator, Romanian employees scored 7.9, surpassing both the global result of 7.6 and that of their European colleagues, 7.1.

Regarding happiness at work, associated with the instinctive and emotional dimensions of human needs, Romanian employees score 7.2, in line with the global reference of 7.3, but above the European average of 7.0.

However, over a third of Romanian employees would not recommend the company they work for.

Romania stands out for its lower exposure to the risk of staff turnover compared to Europe: 17% of Romanians want to leave their job in the next year, compared to 19% at the European level and 14% globally. At the same time, the share of employees considered passive from a loyalty perspective is 10% in Romania, compared to 14% globally and 16% in Europe.

Financial reward is below expectations. With a score of 6.1, Romanian employees experience a gap between performance and salary or benefits received compared to the global average of 6.5, which endangers talent retention.

iulian@romania-insider.com