Number of Romanians and Bulgarians in UK doubles in 3 years

The number of Romanians and Bulgarians living in the UK has doubled in the three years since the lifting of immigration restrictions, British daily Daily Mail reports.

About 413,000 citizens from Romania and Bulgaria were in the UK at the end of 2016, compared to 186,000 at the end of 2013, according to the Office for National Statistics in the UK.

Immigration restrictions for the two countries were lifted in January 2014.

About 328,400 Romanians and Bulgarians lived on average in the UK between 2014 and 2016. Most of them (81%) were aged 16-64. Of the total number, over 211,000 were working whereas 11,500 were unemployed. Some 12,600 Romanians and Bulgarians were studying during this period.

Most Romanian and Bulgarian citizens in the UK work in construction, hotels and restaurants, public administration, health and education.

