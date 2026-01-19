Finance

Three in ten Romanians above 15 have no bank account 

19 January 2026

The share of Romanians above 15 years old with a bank account is 71% compared to the 94% average in the European Union, according to Ziarul Financiar, citing data from the financial stability report compiled by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 

The households' indebtedness is also among the lowest in Europe – possibly because of the high home ownership rate (hence fewer mortgage loans) – which is not necessarily a negative feature. In turn, the low share of Romanians without a bank account may stand for the large size of the population working abroad or, indeed, in the national grey economy.

In Bulgaria, Hungary, and Poland, over 80% of adults have bank accounts, and the EU average is 94%. 

Thus, Romania is at the bottom of the European Union (EU) financial inclusion rankings, according to the latest data published by the National Bank of Romania in its financial stability report.

Romania is also at the bottom of the European top of financial intermediation, having the lowest shares of loans and banking assets in GDP, of 25-27% of GDP, respectively 50% of GDP.

