Romanians send over USD 4.9 billion to the country

by Romania Insider
Romanians living and working abroad sent USD 4.94 billion to the country last year, 41% more than in 2016, when the sums stood at USD 3.49 billion, according to the World Bank’s data.

Migrant workers sent a record USD 466 billion to their home countries last year, according to the World Bank, which estimates that the sums will increase to USD 485 billion this year.

Indian workers topped the remittances ranking last year, with some USD 69 billion sent to their country, followed by Chinese, with USD 64 billion, and Filipinos, with USD 32 billion.

New legislative project targets Romanians abroad who send money to the country

