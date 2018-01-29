Six Romanian women tennis players in WTA 100 rankings

Six Romanian women tennis players are currently present in the WTA 100 singles rankings, released after the Australian Open finals.

The top ranked player is Simona Halep, at no. 2. Halep lost her place at the top of the WTA ranking after being defeated by Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open 2018 final. Halep was the WTA leader for 16 weeks.

Player Sorana Cîrstea maintains her 36th spot with 1,310 points, followed by Irina-Camelia Begu on the 37th spot with 1,303 points. The new ranking is an advance for Begu, who previously took the 40th spot.

Meanwhile, Mihaela Buzărnescu achieved her best ranking so far, having climbed to no. 43, with 1,184 points.

After qualifying in the third round of the Australian Open, player Ana Bogdan entered the WTA 100 rankings for the first time in her career. She is ranked at no. 89, with 709 points.

At the same time, Monica Niculescu maintained her 99th spot, with 653 points.

In the WTA 200 rankings, Romania has several other women tennis players included. Alexandra Cadanţu is ranked at no. 171, with 339 points, Irina Bara is ranked at no. 175 with 330 points, while Alexandra Dulgheru is ranked at no. 176 with 328 points.

