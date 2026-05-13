Contract signed for Romania’s new 849-bed Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital

The contract for the construction works of the Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital, one of Romania’s largest healthcare infrastructure projects in recent decades, was signed on Tuesday, May 12. The future hospital, which will have more than 840 beds, is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

The contract signing ceremony took place at Victoria Palace in Bucharest and was attended by interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan, interim health minister Attila Cseke, Senate president Mircea Abrudean, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc, and other officials.

The works contract, worth approximately RON 1.8 billion excluding VAT, was signed by the National Agency for Health Infrastructure Development (ANDIS), in partnership with the Romanian Health Ministry, and a consortium led by Turkish company CCN together with Romanian construction partners.

The future hospital will become the main provider of advanced medical services in Romania’s North-West region and is designed to treat critical and complex medical cases using modern technologies and integrated care systems, according to the government press release.

“I am glad that, after many years and delays, we have finally reached the point where we can sign this important healthcare contract for the North-West Region and for Romania. I am also pleased that, alongside the professionalism they have demonstrated over decades, the medical team in Cluj will, in the coming years, benefit from working conditions and equipment that match the level of performance they have shown in serving patients and saving lives,” prime minister Bolojan said.

In his turn, interim health minister Attila Cseke described the project as “the most important healthcare infrastructure initiative in the heart of Transylvania in recent decades.”

Meanwhile, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc said local authorities have already adapted the city’s infrastructure to support the future hospital. He noted that dedicated public transport and emergency lanes have been created, the Cluj-Florești road is being expanded from four to six lanes, and the subway construction started from the hospital area to improve access.

The hospital will have a total capacity of 849 beds, including 106 intensive care beds dedicated to adult ICU, pediatrics, neonatology, and burn care. It will also include 34 day-care beds, 71 outpatient consultation offices organized into 11 clinics, and a surgical block with 22 operating rooms.

According to project details, the hospital’s main building will have eight levels and a built area of 176,638 square meters. Together with technical buildings and external infrastructure, the total developed area will exceed 184,000 square meters.

The hospital will be structured around six multidisciplinary medical centers: Head and Neck, Thoracic, Abdominal, Joints-Spine-Trauma, Internal Medicine, and Mother and Child.

The investment also includes the construction of technical infrastructure, a heliport, a photovoltaic park, utility networks, external landscaping works, and road connections to the DN1/E60 national road.

Construction works are scheduled to last 40 months, while the warranty period for the project will extend for 120 months.

The overall project value is estimated at approximately RON 3.35 billion and is financed through Romania’s Health Program under investments dedicated to hospital infrastructure modernization.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)