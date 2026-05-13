Transport

Romanian tram manufacturer Astra Vagoane Călători to produce railcars for NATO

13 May 2026

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Astra Vagoane Călători, a company specializing in the manufacturing of tram cars located in Arad, western Romania, will soon sign a contract for military and passenger railcars with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, according to the main shareholder of the factory, Valer Blidar.

In statements made on Tuesday, May 12, Blidar said that at least 20 military railcars intended for medical purposes will be produced for NATO. 

The Arad company has previously produced command railcars for NATO, with a contract for 14 military railcars signed between the two parties four years ago. Eight of the 14 railcars have already been delivered in the first two years of the contract, but deliveries later stopped because NATO ran out of funding. 

The financing line, however, is now available. “From the contract we concluded, we only have six left to manufacture, but soon we will conclude a new contract with NATO. They want us to make another 20 military railcars, but medical ones, meaning for military medicine,” said Valer Blidar, cited by Economedia.

For confidentiality reasons, the company did not provide additional details about the technical characteristics of the railcars. 

Astra Vagoane Călători Arad produced the Imperio trams introduced in Bucharest in recent years. The factory in Arad is also preparing to sign a new contract for the production of civilian passenger railcars intended for Romania. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Astra Vagoane Calatori on Facebook)

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Transport

Romanian tram manufacturer Astra Vagoane Călători to produce railcars for NATO

13 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Astra Vagoane Călători, a company specializing in the manufacturing of tram cars located in Arad, western Romania, will soon sign a contract for military and passenger railcars with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, according to the main shareholder of the factory, Valer Blidar.

In statements made on Tuesday, May 12, Blidar said that at least 20 military railcars intended for medical purposes will be produced for NATO. 

The Arad company has previously produced command railcars for NATO, with a contract for 14 military railcars signed between the two parties four years ago. Eight of the 14 railcars have already been delivered in the first two years of the contract, but deliveries later stopped because NATO ran out of funding. 

The financing line, however, is now available. “From the contract we concluded, we only have six left to manufacture, but soon we will conclude a new contract with NATO. They want us to make another 20 military railcars, but medical ones, meaning for military medicine,” said Valer Blidar, cited by Economedia.

For confidentiality reasons, the company did not provide additional details about the technical characteristics of the railcars. 

Astra Vagoane Călători Arad produced the Imperio trams introduced in Bucharest in recent years. The factory in Arad is also preparing to sign a new contract for the production of civilian passenger railcars intended for Romania. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Astra Vagoane Calatori on Facebook)

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