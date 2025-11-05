Vaunt, a Romanian real estate technology platform, is expanding into the United States after surpassing 80 clients and a transaction portfolio of nearly EUR 860 million. The expansion targets New York and Miami specifically.

“Vaunt is a platform that helps real estate developers manage the sales process from the moment they receive the building permit until the handover and beyond. […] We wanted to build a global platform that simplifies everything, brings transparency, and gives people control when making one of the most important financial decisions of their lives,” said Irina-Alina Constantin, CEO of Vaunt, cited by Profit.ro.

The executive explained that the idea for Vaunt came when she and her partner, Răzvan Mitre, noticed how complicated and inefficient the sales process was and how much frustration it generated for both buyers and developers.

The main problem identified by the Vaunt team is the lack of coherence and fragmentation in the purchase and rental process. Buyers do not have access to information, and developers struggle to manage construction, sales, marketing, and client tracking.

“All these things make it very hard to have an overview, and the problem exists globally, not just in Romania,” she emphasized.

Vaunt mainly works with real estate developers building new residential projects, with dozens or even thousands of homes. The platform is used by their sales, marketing, and construction management teams. Currently, the company is also preparing to launch a section dedicated to buyers, focusing on the after-sales area, meaning everything that happens after the contract is signed.

The company has surpassed the 80-client threshold, an important milestone in its evolution.

“We now have a portfolio of nearly EUR 860 million in transactions. The total value of assets exceeds EUR 2 billion, and we continue to grow from this point,” said Irina-Alina Constantin, adding that the growth rate is accelerating, especially with international expansion.

Currently, Vaunt is part of the New York City Catalyst accelerator, which supports companies in their expansion phase, helping them understand the local market and establish strategic partnerships. The platform already has a 15% market share in Romania and collaborates with international developers from Greece, Italy, and Israel.

“We’re now trying to expand into the United States, where the market is a bit different, in the sense that there are more types of projects and company structures differ slightly, but they still face the same problems. We’re focusing on New York and Miami because the client profile there is very similar to the one we started with,” she added.

In the long term, the company aims to become a global sales and rental system, a single point of access for all market participants: buyers, sellers, agents, and partners. Regarding financing, Vaunt has developed so far exclusively through its own resources. Now, the company is looking for strategic partners.

(Photo source: Vaunt on Facebook)