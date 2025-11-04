Evrotrust secures EUR 6.6 mln from 3TS Capital Partners to expand in Romania

Evrotrust, a leading European Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), has raised EUR 6.6 million in growth funding from 3TS Capital Partners to expand its operations in Romania. The investment, made from 3TS’s recently closed EUR 111 million Fund IV, will help Evrotrust bring EU-grade digital identity, e-signatures, and remote onboarding solutions to local businesses and public institutions.

As an EU-notified Qualified Trust Service Provider under eIDAS, Evrotrust offers remote identity verification (KYC/KYB), qualified electronic signatures, timestamps, and electronic delivery services. The company serves more than 2 million users from 61 countries and over 200 enterprises, including 15 major European banks.

“Evrotrust gives Romanian organizations a single, compliant platform to verify and sign digitally, while reducing fraud and unlocking cross-border growth,” said Konstantin Bezuhanov, CEO at Evrotrust.

The expansion comes as Romania advances its national digitalization agenda, with over 660,000 electronic ID cards already issued and major investments planned for government cloud migration.

Evrotrust’s Romanian operations is led by Country Manager Valentina Dragomir, who said the funding will enable the company to “scale EU-grade digital identity faster, localizing audited, cross-border trust services for banks, businesses, and the public sector.”

EU industry estimates point to e-signature spending growth from EUR 2.33 billion in 2025 to EUR 23.05 billion by 2032. Digital identity verification is also expected to expand at a robust, double-digit pace over the same period.

(Photo source: Kampan Butshi/Dreamstime.com)