Carol Davila University of Medicine highest among Romanian universities in new world ranking

Sixteen universities in Romania were included in the most recent RUR World University Rankings, with the highest place going to the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest.

The Carol Davila University ranks 284th in the "teaching" category in the Round University Ranking, placing it the highest spot among all universities in Romania. Overall, it is ranked 610th.

According to the general ranking of the RUR World University Rankings, the top five best universities in the world are:

Harvard University (USA) Stanford University (USA) California Institute of Technology (Caltech) (USA) Peking University (China) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (USA)

The Romanian universities included in the ranking are the UMF "Iuliu Hațieganu" from Cluj-Napoca (702nd), the University of Bucharest (717th), George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology from Târgu Mureș (748th), the Politehnica University of Bucharest (767th), West University of Timișoara (814th), UMF "Grigore T. Popa" from Iași (846th), Babeș-Bolyai University from Cluj-Napoca (857th), "Dunărea de Jos" University of Galați (858th), Technical University of Civil Engineering Bucharest (880th), the "Lucian Blaga" University of Sibiu (902nd), University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca (922nd), "Ion Ionescu de la Brad" University of Life Sciences from Iași (964th), "Ion Ionescu de la Brad" University of Life Sciences from Iași (965th - the university appears twice because it is analyzed for two fields: life sciences and medical sciences), Transilvania University of Brașov (967th), Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (993rd), nd "King Michael I" University of Life Sciences from Timișoara (1,089th).

In terms of "research," the University of Bucharest ranks first nationally and 540th internationally. The second place nationally is held by Politehnica University of Bucharest (628th internationally), and the third place is held by George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology from Târgu Mureș (657th internationally).

In the "teaching" category, UMF Carol Davila is ranked first nationally (284th internationally). The second place in this category is held by UMF "Iuliu Hațieganu" from Cluj-Napoca (526th internationally), and the third place is held by UMF "Grigore T. Popa" from Iași (645th internationally).

Moreover, regarding financial sustainability, the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca is ranked first nationally. The second place nationally is held by Politehnica University of Bucharest (681st internationally), and the third place is held by the University of Bucharest (789th internationally).

The RUR World University Rankings follows a series of indicators, including the training and international reputation of the teaching staff, the number of citations of publications by teaching and research staff, the international reputation of research conducted at the universities, the number of students and administrative staff benefiting from international internships, as well as institutional revenues for academic staff or students.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)