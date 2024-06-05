Western Romania: Timișoara West University to offer one-year study program in English law

The Faculty of Law at West University of Timișoara (UVT), in western Romania, will offer, starting this academic year, a one-year study program in English law in partnership with the British Law Centre.

The Diploma in English Law and Legal Skills, as the program is called, offers a theoretical introduction to English law and skills in legal management, negotiation, legal writing, and advocacy. The subjects will be taught by a team of experienced professors and practitioners from the United Kingdom through online courses and face-to-face seminars.

The program will include a series of eight interactive meetings, each lasting four hours, held at the Faculty of Law in Timișoara between November 2024 and June 2025. It also involves over 100 hours of recorded lectures, available through a dedicated platform, covering fundamental aspects of English law: contract law, torts, equity and trusts law, and the history of English law.

The participation fee is EUR 725 for students, master’s students, doctoral students, and trainee lawyers, and EUR 950 for professionals. Early-bird discounts are available until June 30, reducing the fee to EUR 625 for students, master’s students, doctoral students, and trainee lawyers, and EUR 850 for professionals.

"The British Law Centre was established in 1992 by the University of Cambridge together with the University of Warsaw and is now run by Juris Angliae Scientia (JAS), an educational foundation based at the Faculty of Law at the University of Cambridge. The current academic director of the program is Professor Richard Fentiman (Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Cambridge). BLC organizes the prestigious Central and East European Moot Competition (CEEMC)," according to a statement from UVT on Tuesday.

There are 19 BLC locations in Central and Eastern Europe. The program is currently recognized by top employers and universities in Central and Eastern Europe as an excellent form of training for law students and young professionals interested in an international career, in European institutions, top law firms, research, or entrepreneurship.

(Photo source: Uvt.ro)