Romanian truck driver arrested in Italy for transporting 100 kg of cocaine

A Romanian TIR truck driver was arrested by police in Massa-Carrara, Italy, after more than 100 kilograms of cocaine were found in his truck, according to La Nazione. The large quantity of drugs would have brought in a considerable amount at the first sale, approximately EUR 3 million, and would later have reached the streets of north-western Italy.

The truck driven by the Romanian caught the eye of Italian police because it was stopped near the industrial area close to the stadium in Massa, an area infamous for its thieveries. From the very first document check, the Romanian’s agitation was extremely high, so high that he was unable to explain why he had stopped there, even though the destination of the fertilizer transport was Puglia, according to media reports.

As a result, the police decided to carry out more thorough checks, also requesting the intervention of an anti-drug canine unit. A Belgian Malinois shepherd, specialized in the search for narcotics, began to signal interest in the truck’s load. Police eventually found 100 kg of cocaine in the tractor unit, hidden between the lining and the bodywork.

The Romanian is now in prison, at the disposal of the judicial authority.

A week ago, another Romanian TIR driver was arrested in Italy after police seized 58 kg of cocaine following an operation by the Financial Guard in Imperia. Police found 58 packages, each weighing one kilogram, containing cocaine ready to be introduced onto the illegal market.

(Photo source: Enzodebe|Dreamstime.com)