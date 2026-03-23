Defense

All Romanian troops return from Iraq following NATO mission adjustment

23 March 2026

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All 117 Romanian troops deployed to Iraq have returned to Romania, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced, following a NATO decision to adjust its posture under the NATO Mission Iraq. The repatriation took place on Saturday, March 21. 

The operation was carried out through coordinated efforts with NATO allies and international partners, the ministry said. Romanian soldiers were temporarily relocated to military bases in Incirlik, Turkey, and Ramstein, Germany, before being transported back to Romania on military aircraft.

“The decision to withdraw was driven by recent developments in the regional security situation, with the measures taken prioritizing the protection of deployed personnel,” MApN explained.

During their deployment to Iraq, Romanian troops from the 2nd Infantry Battalion “Călugăreni” were tasked with protecting allied personnel and facilities. The Ministry of Defense said they fulfilled their mission with professionalism and commitment.

Romania reaffirmed its continued support for NATO missions, with the ministry stating it remains committed to contributing to international security in line with Alliance decisions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro)

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Defense

All Romanian troops return from Iraq following NATO mission adjustment

23 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All 117 Romanian troops deployed to Iraq have returned to Romania, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced, following a NATO decision to adjust its posture under the NATO Mission Iraq. The repatriation took place on Saturday, March 21. 

The operation was carried out through coordinated efforts with NATO allies and international partners, the ministry said. Romanian soldiers were temporarily relocated to military bases in Incirlik, Turkey, and Ramstein, Germany, before being transported back to Romania on military aircraft.

“The decision to withdraw was driven by recent developments in the regional security situation, with the measures taken prioritizing the protection of deployed personnel,” MApN explained.

During their deployment to Iraq, Romanian troops from the 2nd Infantry Battalion “Călugăreni” were tasked with protecting allied personnel and facilities. The Ministry of Defense said they fulfilled their mission with professionalism and commitment.

Romania reaffirmed its continued support for NATO missions, with the ministry stating it remains committed to contributing to international security in line with Alliance decisions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro)

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