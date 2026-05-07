Romanian students win six medals at Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Greece

Romanian students obtained one gold medal, one silver medal, and four bronze medals at the 44th edition of the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (BMO 2026), taking place from May 3 to 8 in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Andrei Vila from the International Computer High School of Bucharest (gold), David-Vlad Marghidan, also from the same Bucharest school (silver), Mircea Maxim Rebengiuc from the “Tudor Vianu” National College of Computer Science in Bucharest (bronze), Ștefan-Cătălin Savu from the “Ion Luca Caragiale” National College in Ploiești (bronze), and Aida Mitroi and Alexandru Ciobotea from the International Computer High School of Bucharest (both with bronze) secured medals for Romania.

Romania’s team was coordinated by professors Cătălin Gherghe from the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Bucharest and Ovidiu Sontea from the “Tudor Vianu” National College in Bucharest.

Teams from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, the Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Turkey, as member countries, as well as teams from Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, France, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Great Britain, as guests, are registered to compete in BMO 2026.

Romania’s Ministry of Education and Research supported the participation of the country’s national teams in international olympiads by covering participation fees, travel expenses, and the daily allowance for the days of stay.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educației - România on Facebook)