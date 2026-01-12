Capital markets

Romanian state to become sole owner of Bucharest airports company after share repurchase

12 January 2026

The Romanian government has approved the direct purchase of Fondul Proprietatea’s 20% stake in Compania Națională Aeroporturi București (or CNAB), the company that operates Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport and the Băneasa Airport.

The purchase was approved on Friday, January 9, by the General Meeting of Shareholders of CNAB. The state already owns 80% of the company through the Transport Ministry, while Franklin Templeton International Services, the administrator of Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), owned a minority stake. 

CNAB is valued at roughly RON 5 billion (EUR 1 billion). In 2024, the company reported operational revenues of RON 1.3 billion and a net profit of RON 609 million, with approximately 1,400 employees.

The company is set to carry out huge airport infrastructure projects in the coming period, such as the construction of a new terminal and the modernization of a runway at the Henri Coandă Airport. In addition, Aeroporturi București intends to build a new terminal at Băneasa Airport, and the strategy has been approved by the government.

At the beginning of December 2025, the Romanian state announced its intention to take full control of Compania Naţională Aeroporturi Bucureşti. At that time, Fondul Proprietatea issued a statement to the Stock Exchange saying that it had not been consulted regarding the state’s intention to buy its stake, according to Economedia.

In a previous shareholders’ meeting, Compania Națională Aeroporturi București was blocked on its path toward listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Ministry of Transport is the largest shareholder (80%), so the decision was made by the institution. At that time, FP stated that failure to achieve this objective would likely lead to significant delays and increased costs for a potential CNAB listing.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ukrphoto | Dreamstime.com)

