Romanian state lists first 2026 Fidelis bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Romanian Finance Ministry listed the first 2026 edition of the Fidelis government bonds on Thursday, January 29.

The subscriptions made between January 16 and 26 totaled over RON 1.87 billion (EUR 366.6 million), which are now available for trading. Around 18,440 subscription orders were placed with a total investment value of RON 697.2 million and EUR 229.96 million.

“The first Fidelis edition of this year reconfirms the constant interest of citizens in secure savings instruments. We are pleased that the program supports both the responsible development of personal savings and social engagement, through the tranche dedicated to blood donors. Today’s listing on the Stock Exchange offers full flexibility to those who choose to invest in their future and Romania’s,” declared finance minister Alexandru Nazare.

Significant demand was also recorded for the 2-year RON bonds (interest 6.45%), with subscriptions of RON 309 million, as well as the 6-year RON-denominated bonds (interest 7.50%), which attracted RON 188 million. Euro-denominated issues also attracted solid interest, especially the 10-year maturity (interest 6.20%), where EUR 151.6 million was subscribed.

“The special tranche dedicated to blood donors once again recorded notable participation. With an annual interest rate of 7.45%, this issue attracted RON 103.8 million through 2,501 subscription orders. These investors also benefited from the reduction of the minimum subscription threshold from RON 5,000 to just RON 500,” the ministry stated.

Since the launch of the Fidelis Program, total investments raised have reached over RON 63.97 billion through 524,099 subscriptions.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB on Facebook)