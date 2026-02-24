Startup

Romanian startups raised EUR 103 mln funding in 2025, down 20% y/y

24 February 2026

Startups in Romania attracted a total of EUR 103 million in funding in 2025 across 40 transactions, according to the Venture in Eastern Europe 2025 Report released by How to Web. The total investment volume was around 20% lower than in 2024, signalling a period of recalibration in the local venture capital ecosystem.

The annual report, produced by conference organiser How to Web in partnership with Underline Ventures, analysed venture capital activity across Eastern Europe, with a focus on emerging technology hubs including Romania.

Despite the overall decline in funding volume, several Romanian startups secured sizable rounds during the year.

Druid AI, an enterprise software company specialising in conversational AI solutions, raised EUR 27.5 million in a Series C round, marking the largest transaction in the local market in 2025.

Digitail, a software platform serving the veterinary industry, secured EUR 20 million in a Series B round, continuing its international expansion drive.

Bible Chat, an AI-based application targeting the Christian community, attracted EUR 13.4 million in a Series A round, highlighting continued investor appetite for niche consumer-focused digital platforms.

Out of the total capital raised, EUR 55 million was allocated to early-stage rounds, while EUR 48 million went to later-stage investments. The average seed round reached EUR 1.5 million, while pre-seed rounds averaged EUR 526,000.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artur Szczybylo/Dreamstime.com)

