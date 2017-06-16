24.5 °C
Romania shipyard brings 300 workers from Vietnam

by Romania Insider
The Vard shipyard in Tulcea, one of the largest companies in the shipbuilding market and Tulcea county’s largest employer, will bring 300 welders and locksmiths from Vietnam, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

“We need work force, there are many ship orders. We can’t find welders and locksmiths locally,” said Tudorel Topa, who heads the shipyard.

Experienced Romanian welders have gone to work in Germany, Finland or England, where they earn the equivalent of EUR 2,000-3,000 per month. In Romania, an experienced welder earns up to EUR 670 net monthly, according to market data.

The shipyard in Tulcea has 2,500 employees and it is one of the largest exporters in the Romanian economy.

(photo source: Vard Tulcea SA on Facebook; photo by Bogdan Vasilescu)

