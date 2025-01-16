Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan nominated for best actor at BAFTA Awards

Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan has been nominated in the category of "Best Actor in a Leading Role" for his performance in the film The Apprentice at the 2025 BAFTA Awards.

Stan portrays Donald Trump in The Apprentice, focusing on the early years Trump spent in New York. The film depicts a young Trump as an emotional and naive outsider from the outskirts of New York City, trying to find his place in the ruthless and elitist world of Manhattan.

Sebastian Stan also earned a nomination at the 2025 Golden Globes for his role in The Apprentice. Additionally, the actor received another nomination for his role in A Different Man, which won him the award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical at the same event.

The thriller Conclave, set in the Vatican, received the most nominations - 12 - at the 2025 BAFTA Awards. Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, and Emilia Perez are among the nominees for best film.

The event will take place on February 16.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)