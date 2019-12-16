Opera about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 premieres in Timişoara

The opera titled Romanian Revolution 1989, composed by Aaron Garber, premiered on December 15 in Timişoara, the western Romania city where the revolution started.

Aaron Garber also composed the libretto of the opera. The students and professors of the Music and Theater Faculty of the Vest University of Timișoara were cast in the performance, Tion.ro reported. The project reached the faculty through the Rotary Opera Club.

Mihai Popean, the director of the project, told Agerpres, that the work is written in a style that the public can identify with easily, and that the dramatic catharsis moments are supported by exceptional music.

“It is also about a historic event that for us has a very special significance, which connects the new generation of students and our generation, of those who lived the events. They know these things only from what they were told about it but now we have the opportunity to witness a meeting between generations. For Timişoara, in particular, this event is important because it [e.n. the city] is the soul of the Revolution,” Popean explained.

The event was a charitable one, and all the funds from donations and the sale of tickets will be donated to support the education of the youth who are part of the Opera Excellence Academy in Timişoara.

(Photo: Rotary Opera din Timisoara on Facebook)

