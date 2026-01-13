Romanian real estate buyers to focus on new projects in 2026, study says

Real estate buyers in Romania will favor new projects that are well-built, energy-efficient, and adapted to current economic realities in 2026, according to a market analysis conducted by real estate specialists at The List Estates.

According to the same source, Romania’s residential market enters 2026 in a phase of recalibration, marked by higher tax pressures, rising construction costs, and demand that remains active but more cautious.

"We see a slower, more selective market, but fundamentally stable. Buyers exist, but they take decisions more slowly and carefully analyze the total cost of living, not just the purchase price," said Claudia Negru, CEO of The List Estates, cited by Agerpres.

Buyers are primarily cautious due to increased taxation, such as the VAT increase in effect since August 2025, higher local taxes starting January 1, 2026, stricter rules regarding down payments in transactions with developers, and new taxes on raw materials.

Another factor adding pressure to construction costs in 2026 is the introduction of a carbon tax on raw materials imported from outside the European Union. In practice, widely used construction materials, such as cement, iron, steel, and aluminum, will include additional costs generated by this tax. Price increases will appear gradually as new production enters the market with updated costs, but the overall effect will be an aggregate increase in construction costs.

As such, the transaction speeds in the local real estate market are set to lengthen.

"We are not talking about a lack of demand, but about more careful demand. People are looking for new, quality homes that are energy-efficient, with modern technologies and predictable monthly costs. This is the new standard," emphasized Claudia Negru.

According to the analysis, large-scale price decreases are not expected in 2026 in the new residential segment.

In the older property segment, a moderate adjustment of prices is anticipated in the first six months of the year, as owners fail to sell within a reasonable time. Homes with energy inefficiency, high maintenance costs, or outdated technical standards will drag prices down.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mast3r | Dreamstime.com)