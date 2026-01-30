Romanian president says he "excludes" scenario of transatlantic rift

Romanian president Nicusor Dan said he excludes the scenario of a fracture in transatlantic relations, which would force Romania to position itself on one of the two sides, adding that there have been some shocks during the last year, but they have not broken this relationship.

"We want the transatlantic relationship to be as harmonious as possible", the head of state stressed in an interview with Digi24.

President Dan confirmed that he is going to pay a visit to Washington this year.

"Very likely this year, that is March, April, we will see. There is the invitation, but I want us to treat it in the most serious way. There are discussions on several economic levels, on rare metals, on energy in the region, and other economic levels, and I want that when we go there, this visit will have an economic substance, beyond the security one," he said.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)