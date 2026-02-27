Romanian utilities and infrastructure company Premier Energy sees net profit soar 327% in 2025

Romania’s Premier Energy Group reported a 327% increase in net profit to EUR 103 million in 2025, compared to EUR 24 million in 2024, according to the report sent on Thursday, February 26, to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The increase was supported by the expansion of production capacities from renewable sources, the increase in electricity supply volumes, and the continuous investments in energy infrastructure in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Revenues reached EUR 1,715 million, a 41% increase compared to the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 177 million, more than three times higher compared to last year (+206%). Electricity production continued to grow significantly, with production from owned renewable and flexible sources reaching 421 GWh in 2025, a 97% increase compared to 2024.

The electricity production segment recorded normalized revenues of EUR 68 million, up 98% compared to the previous year, mainly supported by the full-year contribution of the wind assets acquired in 2024, the operation of new solar parks developed in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, and the balancing cogeneration plant, which generated 87 GWh during the year.

Electricity and natural gas supply recorded a solid performance, supported by increased electricity volumes and improved margin dynamics. Electricity volumes supplied rose by 10% compared to the previous year, reaching 7.4 TWh, consolidating the group’s position as the fourth largest electricity supplier in Romania and leader on the market in the Republic of Moldova.

Natural gas volumes supplied amounted to 7.9 TWh, down 11% compared to the previous year, reflecting lower demand in the fourth quarter in the wholesale market.

In 2025, the supply segment recorded normalized revenues of EUR 1.477 billion, up 34% compared to the previous year, and normalized EBITDA of EUR 55 million, an advance of 50%.

“The improvement in profitability reflects lower costs on the day-ahead market and in the balancing market, the gradual adjustment of prices in purchase and supply contracts, as well as more efficient portfolio optimization, in the context of changes to market mechanisms,” the company stated.

The development segment carried out an extensive construction program in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. During the year, the group invested EUR 42 million in renewable projects, financed through associated bank loans worth EUR 24 million. The group ended 2025 with a net debt of EUR 186 million.

As of December 31, 2025, the group had under development nearly 350 MW of renewable energy assets and 469 MWh of battery storage capacity. Of these, 137 MW DC of solar parks, together with 47 MWh of battery storage capacity located at the same site, were built in 2025 and are currently in the testing phase, before the start of operations. In the coming weeks, Premier Energy will begin in the coming weeks the construction of its 400 MWh battery storage project.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)