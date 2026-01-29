Romanian PM sees minority cabinet as a solution of last resort

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan, in an interview with RFI Romania this week, mentioned that a minority government is a solution of last resort, which he personally would not "encourage" – but he has not ruled out this scenario either. The statement came after the Social Democrats (PSD) had repeatedly threatened to pull out of the ruling coalition unless their requests were met.

PM Bolojan explained that the minority government option "is not a working hypothesis."

"This is not desirable; it would be a borderline situation, and I personally do not encourage this situation," the prime minister added.

In response, PSD met on January 28 to elaborate on the "economic relaunch package," which they see as a condition to be met before the 2026 budget plan is drafted. The package, with still unclear content, is also promoted by PSD as a condition for accepting the public administration reform law promoted by Ilie Bolojan.

While the content of the economic relaunch programme advocated by PSD remains unclear, its absence would generate incommensurable economic complications, PSD's president, Sorin Grindeanu, argued.

Through a post on Facebook, at the end of the January 28 meeting, Grindeanu recalled the economic recovery program proposed by the PSD.

"The economic recovery program must be adopted as quickly as possible, together with the administration reform, because delays are measured in thousands of lost jobs and closed companies!", the PSD president's post shows.

He said he has discussed with each minister "major investment projects in each field." Among those listed are medical and transportation infrastructure projects, farmer support programs, and "population protection" measures.

"We perfectly understand the budgetary constraints, but it does not mean that we should leave those in need without help, in a period when inflation remains high!" added Grindeanu, as quoted by Hotnews.ro.

PSD is broadly believed to prefer staying within the ruling coalition and attempting to force the resignation of PM Bolojan – a scenario that looks increasingly unlikely.

