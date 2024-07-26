Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu talks Schengen with Hungay’s Viktor Orban

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban on Friday, July 26. The main discussion topics were the Budapest–Bucharest high-speed train and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen Area.

"Today I had a pragmatic discussion with the prime minister of Hungary, Mr. Viktor Orban, on topics of mutual interest regarding our bilateral cooperation. Our trade exchanges amount to approximately EUR 13 billion. We agreed that there is still untapped potential," announced PSD (Social Democratic Party) president and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Ciolacu added that feasibility studies for the Budapest–Bucharest high-speed train will commence soon, connecting the railway networks in Central Europe.

The head of the Romanian Executive also noted that "Romania relies on Hungary to strengthen the European strategic agenda," given that Hungary holds the EU Council presidency until the end of the year.

"Additionally, I thanked prime minister Viktor Orban for his unequivocal support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and its land borders," Ciolacu further wrote.

Viktor Orban, in turn, promised that “the Hungarian EU Presidency will put Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area on the Council’s agenda this autumn,” according to his post on X.

The meeting, which was not on Marcel Ciolacu's official agenda, took place a day before Viktor Orban attends the Summer University in Băile Tușnad, where he will deliver his traditional annual speech.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viktor Orban on X)