Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently promised that by the end of this year, Romanians will be able to travel to the United States without visas. He also said that Romania will have a dual citizenship agreement with Spain and that the country will be fully integrated into the Schengen Area in the same time span.

Ciolacu told local news channel România TV, as reported by G4media.ro, that Romanians will be able to go to the US without a visa by November. He also encouraged anyone who can renew their visa to do so.

In the same interview, Ciolacu refrained from confirming whether or not he will run for president later this year. Instead, the PM said that he would run for a new term as head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at the congress on August 24. The PSD candidate for president will be chosen in the same event.

Marcel Ciolacu also claimed that Mircea Geoană, the current Deputy Secretary General of NATO and former PSD leader, "will certainly run" for president. The latter, running as an independent, tops most polls.

The prime minister also noted that the withdrawal of US president Joe Biden's candidacy for a second term will have no impact on Romania, as the US is Romania's strategic partner.

“We are not talking about Ciolacu, Ciucă, or Iohannis; we are talking about Romania and the United States. America is our strategic partner, primarily, first and foremost, regarding Romania's security," Ciolacu said, cited by Digi24.

Moreover, Ciolacu stated that nothing will change in the US-Romania relationship if Trump is elected. “Romania is an important player right now. And the fact that we also have political stability provided by this governing coalition is very important,” he argued.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Malina Norocea)