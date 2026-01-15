Romania’s PM plays down plagiarism allegations against justice minister to avoid tensions

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan has declined to take action against justice minister Radu Marinescu (PSD) despite allegations of plagiarism, saying he evaluates ministers based on their performance in office and arguing that the claims should be assessed by an independent body. The PM thus signalled that he is unwilling to risk government stability over allegations related to actions predating the minister’s current mandate.

Bolojan’s position mirrors his earlier response to a separate controversy involving the defence minister Ionut Mosteanu (USR), who later resigned after it emerged that he was not a graduate of the university listed in his résumé.

The stance follows an investigation by journalist Emilia Sercan, which found, using specialised software, that large parts of Radu Marinescu’s doctoral thesis were plagiarised. The University of Craiova, which awarded the PhD degree, has announced it will examine the case.

“I discussed with the minister this morning,” Bolojan said on January 14, quoted by Agerpres. “The deeds he is accused of did not happen during his term as minister. These are deeds that, I understand, date from 15–20 years ago. I try to evaluate my colleagues based on what they do during their terms as ministers.”

Ilie Bolojan added that similar situations had arisen in the past involving ministers whose alleged misconduct was linked to periods before they entered government. His remarks closely echoed statements he made earlier following the controversy surrounding former defence minister Ionuț Moșteanu, who ultimately stepped down.

Asked whether he would resign if requested to do so by the prime minister, Marinescu ruled out such a scenario. The question remains hypothetical, however, as long as Bolojan continues to reject calls for his dismissal.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has expressed firm support for Marinescu, who is currently involved in the process of selecting Romania’s chief prosecutors. Although the procedure is governed by legal provisions, it carries significant political weight.

President Nicușor Dan has previously acknowledged the political dimension of the process, referring to broad negotiations with the Social Democrats over appointments to top prosecutorial and intelligence posts.

