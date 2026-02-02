Romanian plum jam recognized as the best fruit product in the world in TasteAtlas ranking

Topoloveni Plum Jam, a Romanian product with no added sugar, has been ranked number 1 by TasteAtlas, an international platform dedicated to promoting traditional gastronomy and authentic dishes worldwide. The product received two gold distinctions, being ranked first in the categories Best Jams and Marmalades Types in the World and Best Fruit Product Types in the World.

Topoloveni Plum Jam is made following a traditional recipe, without added sugar, without additives, and without preservatives, exclusively from fresh plums, through slow cooking.

“This international recognition validates not only the quality of our products but also the value of Romanian gastronomic heritage. It demonstrates that tradition, authenticity, and respect for ingredients can compete and win at the highest international level,” stated Diana Stanciulov, Commercial Director of Sonimpex Topoloveni.

Topoloveni Plum Jam is the first food product from Romania certified by the European Union with Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) in 2011. Additionally, a clinical study at the NC Paulescu National Institute of Diabetes and Nutrition demonstrated that it can be consumed by people with diabetes, with their doctor’s approval, according to the press release.

The award is no premiere. The Romanian-made jam secured first place in the world in the ranking for the last four consecutive years.

Besides plum jam, Sonimpex Topoloveni has developed a wide range of fruit and vegetable products, such as jams, preserves, zacuscă, and other preparations.

(Photo source: press release)