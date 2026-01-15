American and Romanian experts in managerial excellence, competitiveness, and leadership announced the launch of the Romanian Performance Excellence Program 2026 on January 15.

Inspired by the US Baldrige Program, the new initiative is aimed at professionalizing management and increasing the competitiveness of public and private organizations. The program is organized by the National Foundation of Young Managers, with the support of RePatriot, and is aimed at a maximum of 15 participants from Romanian companies and organizations who wish to follow a rigorous path of managerial transformation and performance.

Specifically, the Romanian Performance Excellence Program – RPEP aims to use the principles of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award to define, develop, evaluate, and promote standards of excellence in the activities of Romanian organizations, whether they are private companies, universities, healthcare institutions, or government agencies.

The program’s goal is the systematic enrichment of organizational culture in Romania and the creation of real opportunities for professionals in the country, through the adoption of a management framework validated at an international level. The 2026 edition of the program will begin in March and will run over nine months, supported by American and Romanian experts who will share their accumulated experience in management performance.

One of the program's fundamental architects was professor Joseph Juran, of Romanian origin, whose professional legacy is now leveraged to increase the competitiveness of Romanian organizations.

“Imagine having 1,000 companies, 1,000 city halls, 100 hospitals, and 10 universities in Romania run according to globally accepted principles of management excellence. We are inspired by the best, and with the help of experts, we are transferring extraordinarily valuable know-how to Romanian society,” said program coordinator Marius Bostan.

Enrollment for the 2026 edition of the Romanian Performance Excellence Program is open from January 15 to February 15, 2026, and targets admission of a maximum of 15 Romanian organizations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)