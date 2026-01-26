Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, the owners of Romanian DIY chain Dedeman, bought a curling arena in Flims, Switzerland, intending to demolish it. The investment, worth CHF 4 million (EUR 4.34 million), will probably be connected to the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort & Spa hotel, also in the same town, Economica.net reported.

Waldhaus Arena is currently used as a curling arena for members and visitors during the winter, and in periods without competitions, it can be used for social or corporate events. Local and regional curling tournaments take place here.

The municipality of Flims bought this curling hall in 2016 for CHF 3.95 million. Through this acquisition, the municipality also secured a land reserve, which was to be used in the long term for the construction of a hotel.

The arena was bought from the municipality for CHF 4 million and can reportedly be demolished after 2027, according to the sale and purchase contract. The local authorities decided to sell the arena and relocate the curling hall because its maintenance costs were too high.

The purchased land has an area of 6,582 sqm, and of these, 1,645 sqm are designated as publicly usable park space, with an overlapping protection zone, and 4,937 sqm are allocated to hotel zone B.

The acquisition of this arena is essential for the profitability of the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort, bought in 2024, and the companies operated by the brothers plan to demolish it and build new accommodation spaces, according to the decision of the municipality, consulted by Economica.net.

Located in the picturesque landscape of the Swiss Alps, the resort is a top destination both for winter tourism and for summer tourism. The hotel complex is currently in the process of renovation and is waiting for its clients in the next winter season.

The Pavăl family owns Dedeman and has multiple other investments in Romania, in sectors such as real estate, agriculture, energy, and other essential industries. This is the second international acquisition of the Pavăl brothers, after last year they also bought, together with Apex Alliance, the Gardone hotel in Italy.

Last week, it was revealed that the Pavăl brothers sold part of the shares they had in Conpet Ploiești (BVB: COTE), the operator of the national crude oil pipeline transport system.

