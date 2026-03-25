Justice

Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill on preventing and combating femicide on Wednesday, March 25, implementing, for the first time, a definition of the act. The law was adopted with 284 votes “for,” one vote against, and two abstentions by the decision-making chamber. 

Submitted on October 29, 2025, the law enjoyed unprecedented support in Parliament and was signed by more than 270 parliamentarians from all parties, according to Digi24.

According to the draft, “femicide is the intentional killing of a woman, as well as the death of a woman resulting from blows or injuries causing death, or from other violent offenses, regardless of whether the acts are committed by a family member or a third party.” The act may be punished as aggravated murder, with prison sentences from 15 to 25 years or even life imprisonment.

The law also protects orphans of femicide, recognized as direct victims, with immediate protective measures, and establishes aggravated penalties when the violence takes place in the presence of minors. The normative act also stipulates that, in cases of gender-based violence, criminal proceedings may be initiated ex officio, without the need for a prior complaint.

According to supporters, the bill is badly needed. There were 59 femicide cases in Romania in 2025, and the draft law pointed out cases that took place in 2026 in its text.

“Of the 33 homicide offenses committed against a family member recorded by the Romanian Police in the first 8 months of 2025, 69% were femicides committed by a family member (23 women/girls killed). On average, approximately 3 cases of women/girls killed per month by a family member,” it is stated in the explanatory memorandum of the bill.

Despite its support, the bill was also met with criticism. During the plenary and previous Senate debates, opposition lawmakers from the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians Party, or AUR, stated that the bill represents overregulation.

The bill is set to go to president Nicusor Dan for an expected approval.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill on preventing and combating femicide on Wednesday, March 25, implementing, for the first time, a definition of the act. The law was adopted with 284 votes “for,” one vote against, and two abstentions by the decision-making chamber. 

Submitted on October 29, 2025, the law enjoyed unprecedented support in Parliament and was signed by more than 270 parliamentarians from all parties, according to Digi24.

According to the draft, “femicide is the intentional killing of a woman, as well as the death of a woman resulting from blows or injuries causing death, or from other violent offenses, regardless of whether the acts are committed by a family member or a third party.” The act may be punished as aggravated murder, with prison sentences from 15 to 25 years or even life imprisonment.

The law also protects orphans of femicide, recognized as direct victims, with immediate protective measures, and establishes aggravated penalties when the violence takes place in the presence of minors. The normative act also stipulates that, in cases of gender-based violence, criminal proceedings may be initiated ex officio, without the need for a prior complaint.

According to supporters, the bill is badly needed. There were 59 femicide cases in Romania in 2025, and the draft law pointed out cases that took place in 2026 in its text.

“Of the 33 homicide offenses committed against a family member recorded by the Romanian Police in the first 8 months of 2025, 69% were femicides committed by a family member (23 women/girls killed). On average, approximately 3 cases of women/girls killed per month by a family member,” it is stated in the explanatory memorandum of the bill.

Despite its support, the bill was also met with criticism. During the plenary and previous Senate debates, opposition lawmakers from the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians Party, or AUR, stated that the bill represents overregulation.

The bill is set to go to president Nicusor Dan for an expected approval.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2026
Justice
Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide
25 March 2026
Real Estate
Construction starts on EUR 550 million RIVUS urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
25 March 2026
Finance
Romania’s tax agency ANAF to launch platform for online auctions of seized goods
25 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump
25 March 2026
Defense
Romania could join demining missions in Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, PM says
25 March 2026
Energy
Update: Romania puts on hold, considers revising plans for fuel price regulations
25 March 2026
Transport
Romania remains among EU countries with highest road death rates despite overall decline in 2025
25 March 2026
Society
Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend as clocks move forward one hour