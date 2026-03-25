Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill on preventing and combating femicide on Wednesday, March 25, implementing, for the first time, a definition of the act. The law was adopted with 284 votes “for,” one vote against, and two abstentions by the decision-making chamber.

Submitted on October 29, 2025, the law enjoyed unprecedented support in Parliament and was signed by more than 270 parliamentarians from all parties, according to Digi24.

According to the draft, “femicide is the intentional killing of a woman, as well as the death of a woman resulting from blows or injuries causing death, or from other violent offenses, regardless of whether the acts are committed by a family member or a third party.” The act may be punished as aggravated murder, with prison sentences from 15 to 25 years or even life imprisonment.

The law also protects orphans of femicide, recognized as direct victims, with immediate protective measures, and establishes aggravated penalties when the violence takes place in the presence of minors. The normative act also stipulates that, in cases of gender-based violence, criminal proceedings may be initiated ex officio, without the need for a prior complaint.

According to supporters, the bill is badly needed. There were 59 femicide cases in Romania in 2025, and the draft law pointed out cases that took place in 2026 in its text.

“Of the 33 homicide offenses committed against a family member recorded by the Romanian Police in the first 8 months of 2025, 69% were femicides committed by a family member (23 women/girls killed). On average, approximately 3 cases of women/girls killed per month by a family member,” it is stated in the explanatory memorandum of the bill.

Despite its support, the bill was also met with criticism. During the plenary and previous Senate debates, opposition lawmakers from the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians Party, or AUR, stated that the bill represents overregulation.

The bill is set to go to president Nicusor Dan for an expected approval.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)