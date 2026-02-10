Romanian agricultural inputs provider Norofert starts capital increase operation

Norofert (shortened BVB: NRF), a major producer of organic agricultural inputs and a biotechnology provider for agriculture in Romania, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced that it has initiated a share capital increase through cash contribution, following the approval of the prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

The company aims to raise RON 9 million (EUR 1.76 million) to support strategic investments, especially the development of the research laboratory and microorganism multiplication capacities, the expansion of the irrigation system at the Zimnicea farm, the strengthening of its presence on external markets, and ensuring the working capital needed to meet a growing demand for its products.

“We have made investments of approximately RON 30 million in development, research, and innovation in almost six years since listing. The share capital increase takes place in the context of expanding operational activity and implementing Norofert’s medium- and long-term development strategy. This operation provides the resources needed to accelerate investments and to strengthen operations in the United States and Brazil, markets with a strategic role in our growth plans,” said Vlad Popescu, president of the board, Norofert.

The capital increase was approved by the shareholders at a meeting held on October 9, 2025. In the first stage of the operation, existing shareholders will have preemptive rights to subscribe for the new shares. To subscribe for one new Norofert share at RON 2.7 per share, five preemptive rights are needed. The exercise period lasts 10 business days, from February 10 to 23, 2026.

The shares remaining unsubscribed after the end of the preemptive rights exercise period will be offered for subscription in the second stage through a private placement. The Norofert Board of Directors will set the terms and conditions of this stage. The second stage will end within a maximum of 10 business days from the closing date of the first stage.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)