Majority of Romanian minors witnessed cyberbullying, Save the Children survey shows

Around 60% of Romanian minors witnessed cyberbullying, and nearly half were contacted by strangers, according to the most recent sociological research conducted by the Save the Children Organization at the end of 2025.

According to the survey, over 70% of children spend at least 3 hours online daily, which can significantly increase the risk of encountering dangerous situations. Social networks are almost universally used, including by children aged 12–14, and over a third have public profiles, exposed to anyone.

Around 60% of children who responded to the Save the Children survey have witnessed cyberbullying, and 68% have seen inappropriate or frightening content.

The survey also noted a marked lack of parental control. Around 66% of children have no limit on time spent online, and almost 80% have unlimited access to websites. Parental control apps are rarely used, and a quarter of children hide their online activity. When faced with danger, most children choose to ignore the situation, while an extremely small percentage, only 5%, find the courage to ask an adult for help.

In this context, Save the Children Romania calls on the authorities responsible for education, child protection, and regulation of the digital environment to treat children’s online safety as a public policy priority.

“We also call on social platforms to assume responsibility for protecting children in the digital environment, through the effective application of safety policies, moderation of potentially harmful content, and the real functioning of reporting mechanisms. Platforms must prioritize the best interests of the child, limit minors’ exposure to harmful content and interactions, and ensure an online environment that does not normalize risk as part of children’s digital experience,” the survey noted.

(Photo source: Vadreams|Dreamstime.com)