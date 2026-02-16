Romanian man arrested in Italy for attempting to kidnap a child

Video

A Romanian man tried to snatch a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from her parents in a supermarket in Bergamo, Italy, on Saturday, February 14. He was stopped by the parents and other passers-by and later arrested by the police.

The attacker is reportedly a 47-year-old Romanian citizen, unemployed, homeless, and with no criminal record.

He attempted to kidnap the child in broad daylight when she was with her parents at a shopping center. The incident was caught on camera, and the images have been widely circulated in the Italian media, according to Biziday.

The man, who appeared to be heading toward the store, suddenly grabbed the little girl by the legs and started violently pulling her away from her mother, fracturing the little girl’s femur.

The father, who was coming with the shopping cart, immediately jumped in together with the store security guard and managed to immobilize the attacker until the police arrived.

The reason for what appears to be an attempted kidnapping is not clear. The police identified and arrested the aggressor aim to determine whether or not he has discernment regarding his actions.

(Photo source: Redazione Bergamonews YouTube video capture)