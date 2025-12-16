Justice

Romanian judge wins ECHR case after disciplinary sanctions for two Facebook posts

16 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on December 15 ruled in favor of judge Cristi Danileţ in his case against Romania and ruled that the Romanian authorities had violated Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights that guarantees freedom of expression, which includes the right to hold opinions and to receive/impart information and ideas without interference by public authorities. 

The judgment delivered by the Grand Chamber of the ECHR is final and binding, Digi24 reported.

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) issued disciplinary sanctions against judge Danileţ after he posted two messages on his Facebook account. His activism for reforms within the judiciary made the sentence seem as if it were aimed at silencing him. ECHR's ruling supports such a scenario.

CSM was headed at that time by Lia Savonea, currently president of the High Court (ICCJ), who is at the core of massive street protests requesting her dismissal as an essential part of a mechanism that, in complicity with politicians, has allegedly developed a system aimed at preventing the prosecution and sentencing of large corruption cases. 

Initially, CSM excluded judge Danileţ from magistracy in 2021, but he won at the national High Court and returned as a judge in 2023. At the beginning of 2024, he retired after 25 years in the magistracy. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian judge wins ECHR case after disciplinary sanctions for two Facebook posts

16 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on December 15 ruled in favor of judge Cristi Danileţ in his case against Romania and ruled that the Romanian authorities had violated Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights that guarantees freedom of expression, which includes the right to hold opinions and to receive/impart information and ideas without interference by public authorities. 

The judgment delivered by the Grand Chamber of the ECHR is final and binding, Digi24 reported.

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) issued disciplinary sanctions against judge Danileţ after he posted two messages on his Facebook account. His activism for reforms within the judiciary made the sentence seem as if it were aimed at silencing him. ECHR's ruling supports such a scenario.

CSM was headed at that time by Lia Savonea, currently president of the High Court (ICCJ), who is at the core of massive street protests requesting her dismissal as an essential part of a mechanism that, in complicity with politicians, has allegedly developed a system aimed at preventing the prosecution and sentencing of large corruption cases. 

Initially, CSM excluded judge Danileţ from magistracy in 2021, but he won at the national High Court and returned as a judge in 2023. At the beginning of 2024, he retired after 25 years in the magistracy. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 December 2025
Transport
Southwestern Romania: Craiova International Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal
17 December 2025
Energy
Romania to be connected to Western Europe’s power grid
17 December 2025
Tech
Romanian-founded data and AI giant Databricks announces new USD 4 bln funding, increased valuation
17 December 2025
Justice
Romania strengthens ties with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation
17 December 2025
Romanians abroad
RePatriot survey: 40% of Romanians abroad want to invest in Romania
17 December 2025
Defense
Romania to pay USD 600 mln to Lockheed Martin for training F-16 pilots
17 December 2025
Justice
Former Social Democrat transport minister detained in bribery complicity probe in Romania
17 December 2025
Environment
Romania plans 380 hectares of forest shelterbelts as desertification advances in the south, minister says