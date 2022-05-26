Romanian judge expelled from magistracy for second time in less than a year

The Romanian Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) expelled judge Cristi Dănileț from the magistracy for the second time in less than a year, reportedly on grounds that he was a member and attended the actions of some NGOs with political activity. Out of the nine members of the CSM, four expressed a different opinion.

Judge Cristi Dănileț told G4Media.ro that he would refer this ruling to the High Court.

"The CSM accused me of being part of a political organization, which is forbidden to magistrates, [they punished me] because I am a member of two NGOs that issued statements criticizing the activity of the ruling parties. I abstained from voting in case of those statements, I did not sign them, I did not disseminate them," judge Dănileț explained in a post on Facebook.

Cristi Dănileț was expelled from the magistracy for the first time in December, on grounds that his activity (including posting on the Tik Tok social media channel) would be incompatible with his position. He claims that his postings had nothing to do with his activity as a judge, and they pertained to his private life only.

Dănileț told G4Media.ro that he was not given the detailed ruling regarding the first decision dating from December 2021, although the legal term was 20 days. Therefore he could not refer it to a superior body.

"This means that I could not refer the ruling to the High Court while I was suspended from the activity of magistrate during all this time," Dănileț added.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com