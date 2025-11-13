eJobs reports steep decline in Romanians seeking work abroad

The number of Romanians seeking work abroad has fallen to its lowest level in five years, according to new data from leading online recruitment platform eJobs. So far in 2025, only 106,000 applications were submitted for jobs outside Romania out of a total of 9.8 million, representing just 1.1% of all job applications.

Employers abroad posted 29,000 positions this year, yet each received an average of only 3.7 applications, compared with 35 per job for domestic roles, eJobs said.

“This is happening in a context where there is enormous interest from candidates in finding a job, because overall we are seeing an increase in the number of applications. However, this growth applies only to jobs in Romania, both those requiring physical presence in the office and remote roles that can be done from home, not to jobs abroad,” said Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs.

He noted that while higher pay remains a top motivator for candidates exploring domestic opportunities, the prospect of relocating abroad no longer carries the same appeal, even though salaries in other countries can be three to four times higher.

Interest in foreign jobs peaked in 2022, when Romanians submitted 154,000 applications. The number has dropped steadily since 2023, reaching 106,000 so far in 2025.

Germany, the Netherlands, the UAE, Ireland, France, and Bulgaria remain the most attractive destinations. The UK, once among the top choices, has fallen sharply in popularity after Brexit, while Italy has also seen a significant decline. Spain remains stable in ninth place.

“The highest demand comes from skilled workers. They are followed by university graduates and then unskilled workers, while students account for the fewest applications for jobs abroad. In terms of age, most candidates are in the 25–35 range, followed by those aged 18–24 and 36–45. The 45+ group applies the least,” explained Bogdan Badea.

The most sought-after fields include retail, transport and logistics, tourism, food industry, call centers, and services.

According to data from Salario, eJobs’ salary comparison tool, Romanian workers abroad can earn around EUR 3,000 net per month as drivers, EUR 4,000 as cooks, between EUR 2,200 and EUR 3,500 in construction roles, and approximately EUR 2,000 as couriers.

Currently, 24,000 jobs are available on eJobs.ro, of which 1,500 are for positions abroad. An additional 7,000 jobs are listed on iajob.ro, eJobs’ fast-hire platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)