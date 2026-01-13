Romanian households post still robust rates of income and consumption growth in Q3 2025

The average incomes of Romanian households increased by 5.2% y/y in Q3 2025, in real terms (discounted for consumer price inflation), a significant deceleration from the +10.9% y/y pace seen in Q2 – but still a robust rate in absolute terms given the higher inflation in the quarter (+9.2% y/y), according to calculations based on data published by the statistics office INS.

Speaking of the monetary incomes only (93%-94% of the households’ total incomes), they rose by 6.0% y/y in Q3 in real terms – half the +12.1% y/y advance in Q2. The incomes from social security, which include pensions and other allowances, contracted by 0.3% y/y in real terms in the quarter, though (+13.2% y/y in Q2).

The average per household expenditures rose by 6.2% y/y in Q3 in real terms, losing momentum from the buoyant rate of +11.4% y/y in Q2.

The average consumer price inflation rose to 9.2% y/y in Q3 from 5.3% y/y in Q2.

In absolute terms, the average per household income was RON 3,789 in Q3 – 14.9% more compared to the same period of 2024. The average per household expenditure was RON 3,250 in Q3 – 16% more than the same period in 2024.

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)