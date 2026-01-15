Romanian-founded B2B platform Unfrosen plans further European expansion

Unfrosen, a Romanian-founded B2B platform designed for monetizing excess inventory held by fashion brands, announced it is now operating across 13 European markets and has sales of EUR 6.5 million in 2025, positioning itself as a controlled liquidation infrastructure for the fashion industry.

The company seeks to expand further while European retail is going through one of its most difficult periods of the past decade. According to the State of Fashion 2025 report from McKinsey, the fashion industry generated between 2.5 and 5 billion excess items in 2023, valued at USD 70–140 billion. Liquidation of merchandise, therefore, is a paramount issue for the sector.

At the same time, the outlet & off-price segment has become one of the most dynamic areas of European retail. Large outlet destinations in Italy, France, and Poland attract tens of millions of visitors annually, confirming the shift toward value- and discount-driven purchasing.

In this context, Unfrosen accelerated its growth in 2025, expanding into more European markets, registering sales of EUR 6.5 million, and being joined by 50 new suppliers. The company now operates in Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Poland, Italy, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, and the Republic of Moldova, and has access to thousands of verified boutiques, physical outlets, and online retailers.

“Excess inventory is no longer an exceptional situation, but a permanent reality of the industry,” said Ciprian Dudulea, CEO & Co-Founder of Unfrosen. “Our mission is to provide brands with a stable and discreet European infrastructure that moves merchandise quickly, without affecting brand image or retail pricing.”

Speed is key for the company, according to its leadership. In 2025, Unfrosen saw the emergence of a new type of B2B buyer, the live-shopping operators active on TikTok Live in Romania and in markets where TikTok Shop is available, as well as on specialized social commerce platforms such as Whatnot and Tilt. These merchants sell in real time through live sessions, moving large volumes of fashion products at competitive prices, with significantly faster turnover than traditional retail.

In 2026, Unfrosen plans to enter major Western European outlet markets: Spain, Portugal, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company will continue investing in technological infrastructure and supplier-dedicated tools, with a focus on automating offer flows and optimizing the conversion of excess inventory.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)