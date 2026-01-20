Romanian farmers join protest in Strasbourg against EU-Mercosur deal

Roughly 200 Romanian farmers joined thousands of European counterparts in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, January 20, to protest against the EU's trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc. The farmers say the deal could jeopardize their businesses in the future, forcing them to compete with South American producers of vegetables and fruits.

To signal their opposition, the farmers drove 700 tractors, especially from France and neighboring countries Germany and Belgium, to Strasbourg. Many such tractors were purchased over the years with European funds and advantageous loans, according to TVRInfo.

Protestors also lit fires before the barricaded European Parliament. They chanted "Ursula go home" and "Stop Mercosur."

The farmers are determined “not to give in,” said Herve Lapie, secretary general of the main French farmers’ union (or FNSEA). The organization initiated the protest, as France hosts one of the largest agricultural sectors in the Union, and officially opposed the agreement.

Members of the European Parliament will not vote on the entire Mercosur agreement until the coming months, but on Wednesday, January 21, they will vote on a possible referral of the deal to the Court of Justice of the European Union. If the vote passes, the Court will examine the compatibility of the agreement with the treaties. If the court’s opinion is negative, the agreement will have to be amended.

The farmers intend to meet with numerous parliamentarians and to remain in Strasbourg until Wednesday, the day of the vote.

In Romania, the farmers received the attention of the far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians, but also of the Social Democrats. Both parties expressed opposition to the deal.

Negotiated since 1999, the EU-Mercosur agreement was supported by the majority of EU member states. Romania backed the deal after securing concessions aimed at protecting sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture, according to president Nicusor Dan.

The agreement creates one of the largest free trade areas in the world between the European Union, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, representing more than 700 million consumers. Once implemented, it will allow EU states to export more cars, machinery, wines, and spirits to Latin America, while at the same time facilitating the entry into Europe of beef, sugar, rice, honey, and soy from South America.

Critics claim that the deal will disrupt European agriculture with cheaper imported products that may not meet EU standards due to insufficient controls. Supporters, however, say that the battered European car-making industry will be given a respite thanks to the deal. Countries like Romania, which produces 4% of cars in the EU, are set to benefit the most.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Copa-Cogeca labor union on Facebook)