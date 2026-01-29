Nine Romanian equity funds beat BET index in 2025

The nine best-performing open-end equity funds in Romania outperformed the blue-chip BET index in 2025, reflecting a strong year for the local capital market, Ziarul Financiar reported on January 28.

The BET index, which tracks the most liquid companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, rose by about 45% in 2025, outperforming most regional equity markets. The strong rally also translated into solid gains for local equity funds, with the vast majority delivering returns above the benchmark.

The best-performing fund among local equity vehicles was the Patria-TradeVille Energy exchange-traded fund, which recorded a 55.1% increase over the year. The fund slightly outpaced the BET-TR index, which includes dividends distributed to investors. Managed by Patria Asset Management, the ETF tracks the BET-NG index, which focuses on energy and utilities companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The strong performance of energy and utility stocks was a key driver of returns in 2025, supported by high profitability in the sector and sustained investor interest. The BET-NG index benefited in particular from the weight of large energy producers and distributors, which continued to post robust financial results during the year.

According to Ziarul Financiar, the strong market dynamics also encouraged increased participation from retail investors. Asset managers reported higher inflows and growing interest in systematic investment plans, as rising equity prices and positive sentiment attracted both new and returning investors.

“Investors were very receptive to market developments; they came with new amounts, and many also showed interest in recurring investments in this context,” a representative of an asset management company told Ziarul Financiar.

