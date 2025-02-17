Number of Romanian employees with two jobs doubled in 2024

The number of employees in Romania with more than two simultaneous work contracts doubled in 2024, according to data submitted by employers in the REGES information system of the Labor Inspection agency.

In total, over 667,000 people have multiple individual employment contracts, of which around 510,000 with different employers, according to official data requested by Adevărul.

"Any employee has the right to work for different employers or the same employer under individual employment contracts, without overlapping working hours, benefiting from the corresponding salary for each of them," explained Mihai Nicolae Ucă, Deputy General Inspector of the Labor Inspection.

For comparison, in 2023, around 246,000 Romanians had multiple simultaneous work contracts. Percentage-wise, the more than 500,000 Romanians with two jobs represent 11% of the total employees in 2024.

According to official information provided by the Ministry of Labor, Romania had 5.7 million employees last year, the highest number in the last 10 years, while the number of individual employment contracts was 6.7 million, over 700,000 more than 10 years ago.

Importantly, among those with two jobs, only 13.4% effectively double their income. Over 38% of them earned between 20% to 30% of the income received from their primary job, while 18.8% supplemented their income by 30-40%.

"It is also interesting that more than half of respondents (56.8%) stated that their second job is in a completely different field from the first one. Additionally, an impressive 73% declared that they feel capable of working in two places long-term. 9.6% could do so for at most six months, while 17.4% see it as a concession they would be willing to make for a maximum of one year," explained Ana Călugăru, Head of Communications at eJobs.

The main disadvantages cited by those who participated in the study are that they cannot perform at both jobs as they should, they no longer have time for personal life, and they feel exhausted and fear that their health will be affected.

According to data from the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), in 2024, employers declared 629,733 available job positions, of which 366,091 were repeatedly declared vacant. The most sought-after jobs are in construction, education, healthcare, courier services, commerce, and transportation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com)