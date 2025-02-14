Romania hits decade-high employment in 2024

Romania recorded 5,746,452 employees in 2024, the highest level in the past decade, according to the Ministry of Labour. The number of individual employment contracts reached 6,710,815 at the end of 2024 - 700,000 more than a decade ago, Economica.net reported.

According to the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), employers declared 629,733 job openings in 2024, though 366,091 of these were repeatedly reported as vacant. The most in-demand sectors included construction, education, healthcare, courier services, retail, and transport.

Currently, ANOFM lists over 35,000 available jobs.

Last year, 183,849 Romanians secured employment through ANOFM, with 98,766 placed in urban areas and 85,083 in rural areas.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Boarding1now/Dreamstime.com)