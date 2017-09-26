19 °C
Only 4 in 10 Romanian employees are happy with their professional situation

by Irina Marica
Only 39% of Romanian employees are satisfied with their current professional situation, while 41% are indifferent and 20% are unhappy, according to a study conducted by local online recruitment platform eJobs.

However, nearly half of the study participants (49%) believe that they’ve made the right choice for their career. At the opposite end, one employee out of five thinks he has made a choice that is wrong or not that good.

The study also shows that, while 36% chose their current careers, 31% were influenced by certain circumstances such as the college or the first job, while 15% were influenced by the studies followed in a specialized high school. The main criteria for choosing the career were the passion for the field of activity (34%), and personal skills (32%). Some of the respondents also took into account the job’s safety and the opportunities for professional development (24% each), and the possibility of having higher incomes than in other areas (23%).

Most of the respondents (61%) said they are taking into account a career change in the next three years. The most decided are the young people aged under 35 (68%), the main reason being the lack of motivation in the current career (44%). One-third (36%) believe that the current career doesn’t offer enough opportunities, while around 25% find it difficult to advance in the current career or don’t like what they are doing at their job.

Nearly half of those who plan a career change would like to take this step in the next six months, 25% hope to do it in the next 6-12 months, and 26% believe they will manage to change their careers in the next 1-3 years.

This time, the salary is the most important criterion in choosing future careers (51%), followed by job security (39%), the passion for the field of activity (37%), and professional development opportunities (32%). The last places are occupied by criteria such as the possibility to travel (11%), the high demand for workforce in the field (9%) or the impact in society (9%).

The eJobs study was carried out in August-September 2017 on a sample of over 1,700 respondents.

