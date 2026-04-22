Ancient golden helmet, two Dacian bracelets back on display in Bucharest after recovery from Dutch heist

The ancient golden Helmet of Coțofenești and two Dacian bracelets have returned to Romania and are now on public display at the National Museum of History in Bucharest, 14 months after being stolen from a museum in the Netherlands. The artifacts will be exhibited for a limited period before entering restoration.

The items, recovered earlier this month by Dutch authorities, were transported under high security to Bucharest and can be viewed from April 22 until May 3 at the History Museum (MNIR). After the exhibition period, the helmet will undergo restoration, while the bracelets are expected to remain on display.

Museum director Cornel Ilie said the public has the right to see the artifacts in their current state, describing them not only as valuable objects but also as symbols of loss and recovery, Agerpres reported. He noted that the helmet sustained minor, manageable damage, including slight deformation and a detached element from a previous restoration, while the bracelets were found in excellent condition.

Moreover, he assured that, according to experts at the National Museum of History of Romania, the recovered objects are the originals.

Meanwhile, culture minister Demeter András called the return “a symbolic moment,” mentioning the reconnection between heritage and national identity. He noted the need to not only protect cultural assets but also make them accessible and meaningful to the public.

The priceless artifacts were stolen in January 2025 from the Drents Museum in Assen, the Netherlands, where they were part of an exhibition on Dacian history. Thieves used explosives to break into the museum and fled with four Romanian treasures, sparking an international investigation.

While the helmet and two bracelets have now been recovered in good condition, one bracelet remains missing. Several suspects were arrested in the months following the heist, and investigations are ongoing.

The trial of three suspects accused of carrying out the heist began in the Netherlands on April 14.

Romania had previously received EUR 5.7 million in compensation from the Dutch state following the theft.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /Octav Ganea)