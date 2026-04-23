Bucharest subway fares to increase from May 1

Subway fares in Bucharest will increase starting May 1, with a single journey set to cost RON 7 (some EUR 1.4), up from the current RON 5. The decision was approved by the Transport Ministry following a request from Metrorex.

The new pricing structure was signed off by transport minister Ciprian Șerban, who confirmed the measure to Euronews Romania. The increase also applies to subscriptions and travel passes across the subway network.

Under the new tariffs, a monthly pass will rise to RON 140 from RON 100, while a 24-hour pass will double to RON 18 from RON 9, according to Ziarul Financiar. Weekly subscriptions will increase from RON 45 to 60, six-month passes from RON 500 to 700, and annual subscriptions from RON 900 to 1,300.

The adjustment follows a previous fare hike implemented on January 1, 2025, when the price of a single trip rose from RON 3 to 5.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com