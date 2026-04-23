Siemens to build carbon-neutral digital factory in Romania’s Sibiu

Siemens announced plans to build a new digital factory in Sibiu, marking a major industrial investment focused on low-carbon and AI-driven production. The facility is expected to be completed by 2028, pending all necessary approvals.

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with the facility covering approximately 14,500 square meters. The project will be developed in partnership with WDP under a long-term lease agreement.

The planned investment, worth “several tens of millions of euros,” will support the production of low-voltage electrical equipment under the SENTRON portfolio.

The factory will be built from scratch in the western industrial area of Sibiu and will operate as a standalone business unit with its own product range and operational footprint, the company said.

A key feature of the new plant will be the use of Siemens’ Digital Twin technology, enabling virtual planning and optimization of the production environment before construction begins. This approach will allow precise simulation of workflows, equipment placement, and manufacturing processes.

“The portfolio available in the new factory will include the SENTRON range of low-voltage products, designed for protection, switching, measurement, and monitoring (such as miniature circuit breakers, residual current devices, residual current circuit breakers with overcurrent protection, and electronic circuit protection devices), for both industrial and residential use,” reads the press release.

The factory is designed to operate with fully integrated automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems. Production will be highly flexible, with autonomous guided vehicles handling materials and interconnected systems managing everything from supply to final testing and delivery.

Sustainability is central to the project, with the facility expected to run on a carbon-neutral basis, the company also said. Energy-efficient processes will be implemented throughout, including the use of natural lighting systems and rooftop photovoltaic panels. Additional electricity will be sourced from renewable providers.

The new factory in Sibiu is also expected to include dedicated training spaces to help employees develop skills in automation, data analysis, and digital technologies.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. In fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the group generated revenues of EUR 78.9 billion and a net profit of EUR 10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company had approximately 318,000 employees worldwide, based on continuing operations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)