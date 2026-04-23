Romania’s Liberal PM announces interim ministers after Social Democrats leave government

Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced interim replacements for the Social Democrat (PSD) ministers who submitted their resignations on Thursday, April 23. The move comes as the ruling coalition reshapes following PSD’s withdrawal of political support for the PM.

Bolojan said the resignations were recorded around midday and thanked the departing ministers for their collaboration over the past months. He added that the government must continue to function without disruption, particularly in areas such as EU fund absorption, implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and ongoing investment programs.

Following a meeting with deputy prime ministers, the government prepared proposals for interim ministers, which are to be sent to president Nicușor Dan for approval. The prime minister said the nominees were selected based on their ability to immediately take over responsibilities and ensure continuity of ongoing projects.

Among the proposed interim appointments are Dragoș Pîslaru (the current European projects minister) for the Labor Ministry, Cseke Attila (the current development minister) for Health, deputy prime minister Tanczos Barna for Agriculture, Cătălin Predoiu (the current interior minister) for Justice, and Ilie Bolojan himself for Energy.

Plus, Radu Miruță (the current defense minister) has been proposed for Transport, while deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu is set to take over responsibilities previously held by PSD deputy PM Marian Neacșu.

Ilie Bolojan said the new appointees have been asked to coordinate with outgoing ministers and take over responsibilities by Monday, when a working meeting will be held to establish immediate priorities.

The prime minister added that both the resignations and replacement proposals will be sent to the Presidential Administration within hours, with decrees expected to be published in the Official Gazette in the coming days to ensure uninterrupted government activity.

The reshuffle follows the exit of PSD ministers from the cabinet, a move that effectively stripped the government of its parliamentary majority and left it reliant on the remaining coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), and the minorities representatives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)