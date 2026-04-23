Cycling race crosses borders as Tour of Romania starts in Moldova for first time

The 2026 edition of the Tour of Romania will make history by starting outside the country for the first time, with the official launch set to take place in Chișinău, the Republic of Moldova. The move marks a new chapter for one of the most important cycling competitions in Southeast Europe.

The organizers announced that the 58th edition of the race will begin on September 8 with a team presentation and opening ceremony in Chișinău, followed by the first stage on September 9, entirely on the territory of Moldova, finishing in Ungheni. This represents a double premiere: both the first start abroad and the first stage held completely outside Romania.

“For the first time, the Tour of Romania cycling race will start in Chișinău, and this honors us and is very important for us. It shows how strong the relations between the Republic of Moldova and Romania are and that we can work together on meaningful projects,” said Dan Perciun, Moldova’s minister of education.

The competition, organized by the Romanian Cycling Federation, will span more than 800 kilometers and include five stages, ending in Bucharest. Along the route, the race will pass through cities such as Iași, Piatra Neamț, Brașov, and Ploiești.

This year’s edition will also feature six additional events for children and amateur cyclists, with thousands of participants expected to join mass races in several host cities.

“The Tour of Romania is taking an important step toward a new level of organization and visibility, and this year’s edition represents a sporting bridge between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, an opportunity to promote the beauty and values of both countries, as well as to encourage cycling among a wider audience,” stated Cătălin Sprinceană, President of the Romanian Cycling Federation.

As a tribute to Romanian cultural heritage, the winner’s trophy will be inspired by the work of Constantin Brâncuși, marking 150 years since the birth of the renowned artist.

The Tour of Romania, first held in 1934 and often referred to as the “Little Loop,” is part of the international cycling calendar and continues to grow in scale and visibility, with around 25 professional teams expected to take part in this year’s race.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)